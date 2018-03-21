Stocks erase earlier gains, weighed down by profit-booking in technology shares

China stocks erased early gains and ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by start-up firms, as investors booked profits in shares of technology companies.



At the close, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.29 percent at 3,280.95 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.41 percent at 4,061.05 points.



The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.88 percent and the start-up board ChiNext index was weaker by 1.13 percent, its worst day in five weeks.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Guodian Nanjing Automation Co up 10.09 percent, followed by Shenzhen Geoway Co up 10.07 percent and Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Co up 10.04 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were China CSSC Holdings Ltd down 10.01 percent, followed by CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Group Co down 9.98 percent and Shanghai Baosight Software Co down 6.39 percent



About 16.84 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 94.6 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 17.81 billion shares a day.





