Special stamps

A saleswoman presents a set of official, limited-edition commemorative stamps to mark the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at a shopping mall in Beijing. There are two editions of the stamp book, one with 1 gram of gold and 2 grams of silver, and the other with 5 grams of gold and 140 grams of silver. Both were inspired by famous Chinese landmarks such as the Great Wall, the Beijing National Stadium, and the Temple of Heaven. The stamp books officially went on sale on Wednesday and only 330,000 copies will enter market circulation. Photo: VCG



