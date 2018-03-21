Tour guides should register with an app

According to Shanghai Municipal Tourism Administration, tour guides should log into a specified mobile app and turn on their GPS function when leading tourists. This request aims to strengthen supervision of local tour guides and shorten authorities' reaction time when an emergency occurs, Shanghai Morning Post reported Wednesday.



A new management policy for city tour guides was formally implemented in 2018 to strengthen their management. Starting this year, the authority launched electronic tourist guide certificates, which are stored in mobile equipment. Tourists can now request their tour guides show their certificates and relative identification.



If a tour guide does not log in with the app and does not turn on the positioning function, the authority will perceive that the tour guide is working without certification. But the project is still under its initial stage.





