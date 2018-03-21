City orienteering challenge in Shanghai

China coordinates city orienteering challenge in Shanghai is expected to be held on May 26. Early registration started on March 21 and the official registration will begin at March 26, Xinmin Evening News reported Wednesday.



The scale of this year's competition will remain the same as 2016 and 2017. It is reported that 20,000 contestants are expected to be assigned 30 different competition routes. The routes cover more than 280 landmarks, such as the Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower, Shanghai Tower and Shanghai Museum.



The competition is targeted at the general public, especially young people. The competition emphasizes participation, teamwork, commonweal and interaction. The different competition routes help participants to know about Shanghai from different perspectives, and better learn about the beauty and spirits of the city.





