2018 Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival at Gucun Park

Under the theme of Cherry Blossoms' Splendor in Full Bloom, the 2018 Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival will run from March 16 to April 15 in Gucun Park of Baoshan district. The park will roll out seven major activities. To satisfy visitor demands for food, lodging, travel, leisure, shopping, sightseeing and sports, the festival will also have five supporting programs.



Over 12,000 cherry blossom trees of 82 varieties in the 1,200-mu (80 hectares) planting area makes the park the largest in Shanghai in terms of flower coverage, species and quantity. Striving to build cherry blossom sight-seeing spots this year, the park has built a new hanami (the viewing of cherry blossoms) attraction along both sides of the Cherry Blossom Avenue and a waterfront viewing spot at the Frog Dock.



In this flower blooming season, guests may enjoy spectacular views of the romantic, beautiful sakura (cherry blossoms) there. The 40 Prunus Subhirtella Pendula introduced by the park are in full bloom and the trees are ablaze with color and beauty.



To the south of Cherry Blossom Avenue in the park's Forest Sports Garden, the newly built Blessing Sakura Grove boasts over 100 trees of the Prunus Campanulata species, which were a gift from the Fujian Cherry Blossoms Association. The name of the grove implies that the blissful flowers will herald an auspicious future.



The park plans five hanami areas in total, namely the Suburb Forest Garden Hanami Area, Children's Carnival Hanami Area, Forest Sports Garden Hanami Area, Forest Promenade Garden Hanami Area and No.3 Park Entrance Hanami Area. Distributed across the park, these areas are accessible from every entry point.



Our journalists also learned that varieties of cultural activities will be held during the festival. Guests may expect activities each week. Added with elements of traditional culture, these activities are not only beaming with trans-boundary fashion style, but also designed to promote the local culture of Baoshan district.



For this year's festival, a "Baoshan Business and Travel Pass for Citizens" will be issued for the first time. It will serve as a new media to fulfill the linkage across the district and fully present activities and special resources of business and travel in the spring of Baoshan district. Major tourist attractions and some shopping malls, hotels, travel agencies and specialty restaurants in the district will jointly gear up with a promotional season to benefit guests.



This story was based on a press release from the municipal government.

