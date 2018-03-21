Happy birthday:



Your birthday is the perfect excuse to pack your bags and head out on a short adventure. Do whatever it takes to get yourself away from home over the next few days. There are numerous exciting experiences waiting for you just over the horizon. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 7, 13, 19.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



It will definitely be worth your while to take the time out to get to know your neighbors. Establishing good rapport will help prevent friction in the future. Your financial luck is looking up. This will be a good day for making investments. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Flexibility will be the key to success today. There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution for the challenges you will face, so make sure you look at things from all possible angles. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Anything that doesn't kill you only makes you stronger. While they may prove difficult, the challenges you face today will help you grow as a person. Friends and family will be important sources of comfort during dark times. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A chance to let your hair down and have fun is coming your way. Call up your friends and make a run to the bank since you're going to need a bit of cash. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Too many cooks will spoil the soup today. Your chances of success will drop the more people you get involved. It will be much better to work by yourself or with a very small team. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Being proactive will enable you to cut any and all problems off at the pass before they become major issues. Physical activity should be made a major priority. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



An interesting experience will inspire you to take things in a new direction. Make sure you do your homework before you begin, so you don't end up jumping in blind. Money matters are looking very favorable. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A new opportunity will present itself, but you will have to be daring if you want to take it for yourself. This is also a good time to go over your financial situation and ensure that everything is stable. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Prepare yourself for a long day ahead today. Although things may get frustrating, do not lose your cool. Patience will be an utmost necessity. Things are looking up when it comes to affairs of the heart. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You may experience a run of bad luck today. The good news is that this is only temporary. Keep your head down for now and things will return to normal before too long. Travel is in your future. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time to change things up. Instead of heading out consider staying in for a relaxing night at home for a change. A major financial opportunity looks exciting, but make sure you proceed slowly. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



This will be a good day for thinking about the future. Picture where you want to be a year from now and start laying out the path you will have to follow to reach your goals. Fortune will favor the bold. ✭✭✭