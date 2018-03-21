Where’s the beef? Village officials told to slim down meaty banquets

In what is perhaps a small victory for vegetarians, Party officials in Yunnan Province are being limited in the number of dishes that can be served at banquets - and how many can have meat.



The rules are part of a newly-released batch of regulations aiming to curb corruption in the province that has gone viral on Chinese social media.



Wedding and funeral banquets should serve no more than 12 dishes for a table of 10 with a maximum of half containing meat, China Youth Daily reported.



Other regulations include limiting food expenses to 200-yuan ($31.5) per table and a 200 guest cap on banquets.



Released by the provincial disciplinary organs on March 12, the rules apply to all Party village officials in Yunnan.



