Learning Chinese

early spring coldness



倒春寒



(dào chūn hán)

A: Winter is finally over. I'm going to put away my down jacket and switch to lighter spring clothing.



冬天终于过去了,我要把羽绒服收起来,开始换上轻盈的春装了。



(dōnɡtiān zhōnɡyú ɡuòqù le, wǒ yào bǎ yǔrónɡfú shōu qǐlái, kāishǐ huàn shànɡ qīnɡyínɡ de chūn zhuānɡ le.)

B: You should wait a bit to put away your down jacket, you have to be prepared for some early spring coldness.



羽绒服晚一点再收吧,小心会有倒春寒。



(yǔrónɡfú wǎn yī diǎn zài shōu ba, xiǎoxīn huì yǒu dào chūn hán.)

A: You have a point. Roughtly when does early spring coldness occur? Does it last long?



说得对,倒春寒一般在什么时候？会持续很长时间吗？



(shuō de duì, dào chūn hán yībān zài shénme shíhòu？huì chíxù hěn chánɡ shíjiān ma?)



B: Usually during March and April. It's when the weather fluctuates between cold and warm. You can easily catch a cold if you change your clothes too soon.



一般是三四月份吧,所谓乍暖还寒,太早换装容易着凉。



(yībān shì sān sì yuè fèn ba, suǒwèi zhà nuǎn huán hán, tài zǎo huànzhuānɡ rónɡyì zháoliánɡ.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









