Athletes run during a 25 meters sprint competition at the Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)





Athletes compete during a badminton competition at the Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)

An Egypian player returns the ball during a table tennis competition at the Special Olympics IX MENA Games 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Xinhua/Mahmoud Khaled)