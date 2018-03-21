Tonga government bans girls from playing rugby, boxing

Tonga's government has banned girls from participating in rugby and boxing, drawing criticism from two-time Olympic shot put champion Valerie Adams and New Zealand's proudly feminist Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.



The government edict came to light last week when a team of girls from Tonga High School were pulled from a touch rugby tournament because of their gender.



A letter from Tonga's education department said that the ban was to "preserve the dignity of Tongan women and hold on to Tongan cultural values."



Adams, who was born in New Zealand but is fiercely proud of her Tongan heritage, described the move as "misguided and stubborn misinterpretation of the Pacific island nation's culture.



"According to this way of thinking, a proud Tongan like myself, could not attain the standing I have in this world," she posted on Facebook.



Adams has won two gold medals and one silver in Olympics shot put and is favorite to claim a fourth Commonwealth Games gold on the Gold Coast next month.



"Rugby, like any sport, ought to be embraced by our Tongan women - we're good at it - don't take it away!" she said.



Ardern said she disagreed with the ban but would not use New Zealand's aid program as leverage to try to overturn it.



"As a school student I played touch rugby and I would encourage all the young women to engage in whatever sporting code they are interested in," she said.



She said the ban affected only schools, so there were ways for girls wanting to play rugby to sidestep it.



"A young woman will still be able to do that, I understand, through their villages, even if this dictate is made by these schools," she said.



The Tonga Leitis Association, which represents the nation's transgender community, wrote to the education ministry urging a rethink.



It labelled the directive "disrespectful and discriminatory," saying it sent the wrong message to girls wanting to participate in sports.





