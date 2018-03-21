Kuwait calls for Chinese investment

Kuwait has called on Chinese investors to increase investment in the country, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The call was issued by Rabah Al-Rabah, director general of the Kuwaiti Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the second Kuwait Investment Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday in Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.
China and Kuwait currently maintain practical cooperation in a wide range of fields, especially within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative, he said.
"In the past few years, China has always been one of Kuwait's most important trading partners. We hope that more Chinese investors will come to Kuwait to do business," Al-Rabah said.
"We encourage and support trade liberalization and a policy of openness, opposing all trade barriers," he said, noting that this is also an important basis for encouraging foreign investment.
The two-day Kuwait Investment Forum will focus on the prospects for investment in the country, its commercial facilities, business opportunities, funding and sustainable development.