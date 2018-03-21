Trump congratulates Putin

Leaders look to meet soon to ‘discuss the arms race’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and said they would likely meet soon as relations between the two countries grow more strained over allegations of Russian meddling in the US electoral system.



Trump's overture to Putin was criticized by top senators in his own Republican party, who called Sunday's election a sham. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there was a "lack of credibility in tallying the result."



When asked if Russia's election was free and fair, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders responded: "We don't get to dictate how other countries operate."



Putin won a landslide victory to extend his rule over the country for six more years at a time when ties with the West are growing hostile.



"I congratulated him on the victory, the electoral victory," Trump told reporters at the White House while meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



"The call had to do also with the fact that we will probably get together in the not too distant future so we can discuss arms. We can discuss the arms race."



The White House later said there were no specific plans for a meeting.



Speaking of the arms race, Trump said: "We will never allow anybody to have anything even close to what we have."



Last week, the Trump administration hardened its stance on Russia by accusing Moscow of hacking into the US energy grid and approving the first sanctions on Russian entities and citizens for meddling in the 2016 election. Russia denies interfering.



The US also joined Britain, France and Germany in demanding that Russia explain a military-grade nerve toxin attack in England on a former Russian double agent.



Trump, who vowed to improve relations with Russia on taking office 14 months ago, is under pressure from Congress to take a tougher stance on Putin, his inner circle and scores of Russian oligarchs.



Trump has not been critical of Russia in public, while maintaining there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and the Russians.

