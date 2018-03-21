Syrian rebels reach Russian-brokered evacuation deal in eastern Ghouta

A Russian-brokered deal has been reached to evacuate a Syrian rebel group from a town in eastern Ghouta, opposition sources and officials said on Wednesday, the first such deal in the remaining rebel bastion near the capital.



Fighters from the Ahrar al Sham rebel group in control of the besieged town of Harasta had agreed to lay down arms in return for safe passage to opposition-held northwestern Syria and an offer to be pardoned under reconciliation terms with the authorities for those who want to stay, the sources said.



There was no indication when the deal would be implemented and one source familiar with the talks said obstacles may delay it for a few days.



Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had opened a new "humanitarian corridor" near Harasta but did not indicate that this could be part of any rebel pullout deal.



The Syrian army and allied forces have recaptured 70 percent of the territory that was under insurgent control in the enclave and after weeks of bombardment residents are fleeing by the thousands.



The Syrian army assault backed by Russian air power that began last month has killed hundreds of people as air strikes pound residential areas where thousands had sheltered in basements across the densely populated enclave, according to rescuers and a monitor.



Years of siege and bombardment have been a strategy by the Syrian army to force rebels to surrender and help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad recover all of Aleppo, Homs and other areas.



"The deal has been finalized and it could come into effect soon after a cease-fire is announced as early as Wednesday," said one official familiar with the talks.



It would begin with an evacuation of injured civilians, he added, saying the remaining civilians in the town were "facing untold suffering."



A pro-Assad commander confirmed a deal between the Russians and Ahar al Sham had been concluded with an evacuation of wounded from Harasta expected on Wednesday, followed by civilians and fighters evacuated to rebel-held Idlib in northwestern Syria in the "coming days."





