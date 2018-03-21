China steel association emboldened as US antitrust probe dropped

China's steel industry will resolutely respond to any trade action taken by the US, the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said on Tuesday as it hailed a climbdown by the US in an antitrust case.



The CISA statement came after the US International Trade Commission (USITC) decided to terminate its investigation into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel products for alleged violation of antitrust laws, also known as Section 337.



In 2016, the USITC launched a probe into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from 12 countries, including China and South Korea, after receiving complaints from United States Steel Corporation of Pittsburgh (US Steel).



In a statement dated March 19, the USITC said it found US Steel had failed to plead or demonstrate antitrust injury.



The termination of the case marks a small victory for the Chinese metals industry, which is facing trade action from the US on a number of fronts.



"The US has been continuously creating trade friction with China in the steel sector for many years... China's steel industry will resolutely respond to the challenges triggered by the US and make the Chinese steel industry bigger and stronger," said the CISA statement.



Earlier this month, the CISA issued China's most explicit threat in the trade spat so far by calling for retaliation after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

