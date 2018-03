China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) has obtained offshore crude oil and natural gas extraction rights in Abu Dhabi, domestic news site ifeng.com reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The Chinese company will purchase 10 percent stakes in two fields, Lower Zakum and Umm Shaif & Nasr, respectively, the report noted.



Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and CNPC declined to comment on the matter, according to ifeng.com.