China outlook stable: Fitch

Credit agency Fitch Ratings affirmed China's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at "A+" with a stable outlook, according to a statement published on its website on Tuesday.



China's ratings are supported by the strength of its external finances and track record of delivering stable growth and low inflation, the statement noted.



The agency also forecast that China's real GDP growth will slow to 6.5 percent in 2018 and 6.1 percent in 2019, due to a tighter credit environment, a cooling property sector, and the likelihood that the authorities will refrain from additional policy stimulus.