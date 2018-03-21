Figuratively Speaking

96,900



The number of technological firms in North China's Tianjin at present. Another 5,000 will be set up this year, People's Daily reported on Wednesday.



$14.7 billion



The total value of overseas acquisitions made by Chinese companies so far this year, down 36.1 percent year-on-year, data from Reuters showed on Wednesday.



1.73m tons/day



Average crude steel output by major Chinese steel companies in the first half of March 2018, down 7.81 percent from the second half of February, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.



30



The number of Boeing aircraft Xiamen Airlines is going to purchase, with a total price of $3.24 billion, media reports said.

