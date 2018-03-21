Geely’s 2017 net profit soars 108% amid global drive for expansion

Geely Automobile Holdings, whose chairman recently took a $9 billion stake in Germany's Daimler AG, said on Wednesday its profits more than doubled in 2017, driven by strong domestic sales of popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs).



The automaker, based in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, said in a stock exchange filing that 2017 net profit rose 108 percent to 10.6 billion yuan ($1.7 billion), slightly beating a forecast of 10 billion yuan from analysts polled by Reuters.



Geely, which is making waves globally after a series of high-profile deals by its parent, saw revenue rise 73 percent to 92.8 billion yuan, far outpacing growth in the wider Chinese vehicle market.



Chairman Li Shufu has been making a major global push. He owns Volvo Cars and has built up stakes in truckmaker AB Volvo, Malaysian automaker Proton, flying car start-up Terrafugia and the maker of London's iconic black cabs.



The Daimler deal, which makes Li the largest shareholder in the owner of Mercedes-Benz, is part of an effort to strengthen Geely's technological muscle amid a shake-up of the global auto market by autonomous driving, electric vehicles and car-sharing.



Geely said in the filing that "numerous acquisitions" over the past few years by its parent group should provide "substantial opportunities for technologies and cost sharing, economies of scales and new market penetration."



Li, sometimes compared to US auto icon Henry Ford, founded unlisted parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in 1986, which was at the time focused on refrigerators. He moved into motorbike manufacturing in the 1990s before switching to cars in 1997.



The company forecast vehicle sales of 1.58 million units this year, which would be up 27 percent from 2017, but it would also mark a slowdown from 63 percent growth last year.



Geely's export volume dropped 46 percent last year.



China's vehicle market is facing a broad slowdown, in part due to the withdrawal of subsidies for certain more fuel-efficient cars. Sales for the first two months of the year rose 1.7 percent. Competition is also rising as producers race to meet new quotas for fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars.



"Competition in the China market should continue to intensify," Geely said in the earnings statement.





