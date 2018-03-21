Tencent Q4 performance doubles on gaming gains

Tencent Holdings posted a near-doubling of fourth-quarter net profit that beat expectations, as it deepened monetization of its growing customer traffic and its investments paid off following a string of IPOs in 2017.



Profit rose 98 percent to 20.8 billion yuan ($3.29 billion), China's largest social media and gaming firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Revenue rose 51 percent to 66.39 billion yuan, below analysts' average estimate of 69.5 billion yuan. Monthly active users of the social media mobile app WeChat exceeded 1 billion after the Chinese New Year in February, up from 980 million at the end of September.



With a market capitalization of around $560 billion, Tencent is Asia's most valuable listed company and the world's No.5, after Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.



Tencent, which derives more than 40 percent of its revenue from games, attributed a 56 percent year-on-year revenue growth for 2017 to games, payment-related services, and video advertising.



Successful IPOs of its investments including ZhongAn Insurance helped it make other gains totaling 20.14 billion yuan.





