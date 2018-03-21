China Resources Beer strategy

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co said on Wednesday it will look at cooperation and acquisition opportunities that can help boost its strategy in developing mid- to high-end beer products.



Chief Executive Officer Hou Xiaohai made the comment regarding the company's strategy at a results briefing, but declined to say whether the company is in talks to acquire Heineken NV's China business.



Reuters reported earlier that the owner of the Snow beer brand is in talks to acquire the Dutch beer company's China business in a deal that could be worth more than $1 billion, as it seeks new growth from premium brands.

