Foxconn to start US plant

By Agencies – Global Times Source:Reuters-Global Times Published: 2018/3/21 22:23:40
Foxconn on Tuesday announced plans to begin construction of its flat panel display manufacturing complex in the US state of Wisconsin within 60 days.
In a news release, Foxconn Technology Group named M+W Gilbane and CH2M as the lead contractors and the Sigma Group as designers for the manufacturing campus.
The Foxconn complex will produce displays used in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation TVs to self-driving cars and aircraft systems.