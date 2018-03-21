Foxconn to start US plant

Foxconn on Tuesday announced plans to begin construction of its flat panel display manufacturing complex in the US state of Wisconsin within 60 days.



In a news release, Foxconn Technology Group named M+W Gilbane and CH2M as the lead contractors and the Sigma Group as designers for the manufacturing campus.



The Foxconn complex will produce displays used in a wide range of devices and solutions, from the latest generation TVs to self-driving cars and aircraft systems.

