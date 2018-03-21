Sinomach railway in Iran

China National Machinery Industry Corp, known as Sinomach, has signed a contract to build a 5.35 billion yuan ($845 million) railway in western Iran, adding to a wave of Chinese investment in the country.
Sinomach will handle the engineering, procurement and construction work for the 410-kilometer railway connecting the cities of Tehran, Hamedan and Sanandaj, the company said on its website on Monday.
China has pumped billions of dollars into projects in Iran since nuclear sanctions against the country were lifted in 2015, giving its companies an advantage over European companies struggling to find banks to fund their plans.
China has been particularly involved in rail projects in the country, reflecting its Belt and Road
initiative that aims to improve global transport and trade connectivity.
State-owned China Railway Engineering Corp is building a 415-kilometer high-speed rail line between Tehran and Isfahan via Qom. Meanwhile, China Railway Construction in January said one of its units had won a contract to build a railway between Kermanshah and Khosravi.