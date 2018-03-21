CSCEC starts Egypt project

China State Construction Engineering Corp (CSCEC) kicked off the construction of the Central Business District (CBD), which is in Egypt's new administrative capital, according to media reports.
The new CBD is located 50 kilometers east of Cairo, domestic news site guancha.cn reported on Tuesday. The total is valued at $3 billion, which is the largest deal that Chinese companies have signed in Egypt.
Egypt is an important country along the routes of Belt and Road
initiative, and the Chinese government has been largely supportive of the project, the media report said.
CSCEC finalized the deal in October 2017, and the district includes a 345-meter high skyscraper, which would be the tallest building in Africa, as well as 12 business complexes, five residential buildings and two hotels, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Chinese banks will provide 85 percent of the funding for the project, Bloomberg reported on Sunday. Egypt's Housing Ministry is responsible for the remaining 15 percent.