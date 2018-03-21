CPC releases reform plan to strengthen its leadership

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee released a plan Wednesday to deepen reforms in Party and State institutions, covering many fields including law-enforcement, publicity, education, deepening reform, ethnic and religious affairs.



The CPC exercises overall leadership over all areas of endeavor in the country, and the reform is meant to strengthen the Party's leadership in all areas and improve the structure of the Party organization, according to the plan.



The plan says that some State institutions previously under the leadership of the State Council have been dissolved or integrated into a new agency under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee, such as the State Administration for Religious Affairs, Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, and Ministry of Supervision and National Bureau of Corruption Prevention.



"The core of this reform is to reinforce and strengthen the Party leadership, and adjust the political system of the Party-State management in China," said Feng Yue, a political science expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.



At the beginning of the opening-up and reform in the 1980s, China implemented reforms to partly separate functions between the Party and State institutions, which fit the requirements of that era, Feng said.



In the new era, however, China needs a strong and stable leadership to guide development and control the direction of reform, so strengthening the Party's leadership in all areas is truly necessary, Feng added.



The reform will unite the forces of those institutions with overlapping functions and duties, and bring them under the Party's leadership and management, said Wang Yukai, a professor at the Chinese Academy of Governance.



"The reform will largely and fundamentally reduce the cost of governance, and also improve efficiency," Wang said.



'Voice of China'



On publicity matters, the plan states that institutions responsible for the film industry and press and publication will be transferred to the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee from their original State administration.



Feng said that "this will concentrate the resources and authority to improve China's influence overseas and promote China's international image."



Three major Chinese State-run media — China Central Television, China Radio International and China National Radio — will be combined into a new institution called the "Voice of China" in English, also under the leadership of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.



The four "Central Leading Groups" for comprehensive deepening of reform - financial and economic affairs, internet security, and foreign affairs - will officially become four committees.



"This will institutionalize and normalize the Party's leadership in these crucial areas, and in future exchanges with other countries, committees are more formal than 'leading groups,'" Feng said. The leading groups normally mean temporary institutions established for emerging issues, while committees are permanent institutions.



According to the plan, the functions and obligations of the Ministry of Supervision and National Bureau of Corruption Prevention will be integrated into the newly established National Supervisory Commission.



Three institutions, responsible for researching Party history and literature and translation and compilation work have also been merged.



Fan Lingzhi and Bai Yunyi contributed to the story