Profs urge greater voice in academic platform

Professors called for greater participation in data sharing after China's first comprehensive academic mapping platform was launched on Monday.



The platform, Academic Map Publishing Platform, was jointly developed by Zhejiang University in East China and Harvard University, according to a document sent to the Global Times by the Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences of Zhejiang University on Wednesday.



The platform uses a map of China as a basic layer, as well as multiple layers, including data and information in different fields and research areas, that can be added to the basic map, to conveniently see research results on the map.



"The platform is completely open to the public. From individuals to government departments, they can all upload whatever data they have on the platform and share with others," Xu Yongming, a professor at Zhejiang University's Academy of Humanities and Social Sciences and head of the project, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Layers and data on Chinese literature and art have been available on the platform, including female composers during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and the places that Tang Xianzu, a famous Chinese playwright during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), had traveled to.



The project team is seeking a tie-up with publishers and schools to make good use of the platform for research result sharing, Xu said.



According to Xu, the platform is expected to be built into a comprehensive academic database that can play a role in multiple fields, such as cultural education in primary and secondary schools, travel and policy decisions.