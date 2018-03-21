China Navigation Company to recycle waste from 21 Pacific countries

The China Navigation Company (CNCo) and the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment (SPREP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to address waste management issues in Pacific islands.



Known as the "Moana Taka Partnership," the MoU allows CNCo vessels to carry containers of recyclable waste from eligible Pacific island ports, to be sustainably treated and recycled at suitable ports in the Asia-Pacific.



"This historic partnership will be of great benefit to our Pacific islands, and one for which we are very appreciative to The China Navigation Company," said director general of SPREP Kosi Latu. "Our Pacific islands face an immense waste management challenge. With many geographical limitations, the Moana Taka Partnership can help us address the problem of taking our recyclable waste off the islands for proper recycling. This is a great step, or shall we say paddle, in the right direction," he said.



Twenty-one countries are eligible, including American Samoa, Cook Islands, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and Fiji.



Xinhua

