China to invest millions to douse coalfield fires

China plans to invest nearly 80 million yuan ($ 12.6 million) this year to put out underground fires in three coalfields in northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region.
The move will help protect the local environment and coal resources, according to the Xinjiang Coalfield Fire Fighting Project Office.
The three coal fields cover a total of 1.42 million square meters, burning 890,000 tons of coal annually.
Xinjiang has vowed to put out all fires in the three coal fields by 2020.
It has an estimated 2.19 trillion tons of coal reserves, but has suffered serious coalfield fires. Coalfield fires occur in 46 sites in the region.
Xinhua - Global Times