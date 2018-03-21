Beijing best venue for US-North Korean summit: Chinese observer

Beijing would be the best potential venue for the upcoming North Korean and US leaders' meeting in May, as it could provide the assurance of "maximum security" for both sides and ensure the fruits of negotiations are delivered, Chinese observers said on Wednesday.



What Kim Jong-un is to North Korea greatly outweighs what Donald Trump is to the US, Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times during a phone interview on Wednesday.



Kim's safety is the very lifeblood of Pyongyang, he said, and he should not face substantial threats. Meeting on the soil of NATO countries or US allies would be undesirable to Pyongyang, Lü said.



Washington and Pyongyang expect China to play a bigger and more constructive role, and the outcomes need a powerful and responsible third party as a close witness to keep up validity in the long run, Zhang Huizhi, a professor at Jilin University's Northeast Asian Studies College, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Beijing, located within the psychological safety radius of Pyongyang, can provide maximum security assurance for both sides, Lü said.



China, as a responsible party that has been constantly working toward peacefully addressing the North Korea nuclear crises, can best guarantee delivery of the outcomes to the two sides which significantly lack mutual trust, he added.



However, since the young North Korean leader is eager to build a strong and independent diplomatic stance in the international community, Zhang noted, it remains unclear if Beijing would be Kim's first choice.



"Kim could have concerns as such an option would reflect Pyongyang leaning too much on China in handling diplomatic affairs," Lü said.



Other locations talked about by international media as potential sites for the summit include Panmunjom, the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea, Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and international waters.



"European countries, especially Nordic nations may outperform Beijing for their neutral stance and friendly attitude toward North Korea, but definitely not the UK, where a former ranking North Korean diplomat was able to defect to Seoul," Zhang said.



Rhetoric in the North Korean media has been relatively tame. A commentary published by the North Korean official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday noted that "thanks to the proactive measure and peace-loving proposal made by North Korea, a dramatic atmosphere for reconciliation has been created in relations between North Korea and South Korea, and there has also been a sign of change in the North Korean-US relations."



Pyongyang is trying to improve its national image, Lü explained.



The main reason for North Korea's reaching out is to break out of the previous unanimous international containment, instead of the economic sanctions levied by the US, Lü said.



South Korea on Wednesday proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea at Panmunjom on March 29 to hammer out details of the upcoming summit in late April, South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported.



South Korean leader Moon Jae-in also hinted at the possibility of a three-way summit with his US and North Korean counterparts after the North Korean-US summit, depending on the negotiating results, Yonhap reported.