Politburo members report work to CPC Central Committee, Xi

Members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee submitted reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping for the first time, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.



Analysts said that the new practice will enhance the Party's leading role and place political bureau members under better democratic supervision.



According to a regulation on enhancing and safeguarding the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee should submit reports on their work to the CPC Central Committee and Xi once every year.



After reading through their work reports, Xi asked the members to stay true to the Party's original aspiration and keep the mission firmly in mind while thinking in big-picture terms and exercising power for the people, said a statement.



"This practice puts members of the political bureau under better democratic supervision by the CPC," Zhang Xixian, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing told the Global Times. And the Party can better examine these members' work performance this way. Also these members can receive suggestions from the Party in a more direct way, he noted.



According to their reports, members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee have staunchly safeguarded the authority and the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, Xinhua reported.



They have firmly followed the Party's political line, strictly observed its political discipline and rules, and closely aligned themselves with the Central Committee with Xi at the core in terms of political stance, direction, principle and path.



"In recent years, a few senior officials including Zhou Yongkang made many serious mistakes including corruption," Zhang said.



These people allow the Party to draw a lesson that it should enhance its management and supervision of senior officials including political bureau members, he said.