Workers replace glass pavement at Tianmenshan scenic area in China's Hunan

A worker seals the joint of glass plates on the glass pavement at Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. Replacement work of the glass pavement on the west line in Tianmenshan is in progress, which is expected to complete in two days. (Xinhua/Shao Ying)

Workers carry glass plates for the replacement of the glass pavement at Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. Replacement work of the glass pavement on the west line in Tianmenshan is in progress, which is expected to complete in two days. (Xinhua/Shao Ying)

Workers carry glass plates for the replacement of the glass pavement at Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. Replacement work of the glass pavement on the west line in Tianmenshan is in progress, which is expected to complete in two days. (Xinhua/Shao Ying)

Workers replace the glass plates of the pavement at Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. Replacement work of the glass pavement on the west line in Tianmenshan is in progress, which is expected to complete in two days. (Xinhua/Shao Ying)

Workers carry a replaced glass plate at Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. Replacement work of the glass pavement on the west line in Tianmenshan is in progress, which is expected to complete in two days. (Xinhua/Shao Ying)