40,000 black-headed gulls spend last winter in Kunming

Black-headed gulls perch on a bridge in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2018. According to local birds conservation association, about 40,000 black-headed gulls spent last winter in Kunming. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Photo taken on March 13, 2018 shows black-headed gulls in the Daguan River in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. According to local birds conservation association, about 40,000 black-headed gulls spent last winter in Kunming. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

People feed black-headed gulls on a bridge in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2018. According to local birds conservation association, about 40,000 black-headed gulls spent last winter in Kunming. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

People view black-headed gulls on a bridge in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 13, 2018. According to local birds conservation association, about 40,000 black-headed gulls spent last winter in Kunming. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)