In pics: spring scenery across China

A bird is seen among flowers in Lihu Lake Wetland Park in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Pan Zhengguang)

A bird is seen at Huanglongdong scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

Farmers work at the field in Dongjiaying Village of Chenggu County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Tourists view cherry blossoms in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jianhua)(Xinhua/Tao Ming)

A tourist takes photos of flowers at Hehu Village of Yongfeng County, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)

A tourist takes photos of flowers at Luoxiang Township of Congjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Guangyuan)