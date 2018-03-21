Hemispherical dome installed for No. 6 unit of Fuqing nuclear power plant in Fujian

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/21 23:53:26

Photo taken on March 21, 2018 shows the installation site of a hemispherical dome at the No. 6 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian Province. In May of 2017, a containment dome was installed on the No. 5 unit of the nuclear power plant, the first reactor featuring the Hualong One design. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

A hemispherical dome is successfully installed for the No. 6 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian Province, March 21, 2018. In May of 2017, a containment dome was installed on the No. 5 unit of the nuclear power plant, the first reactor featuring the Hualong One design. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

Posted in: CHINA
