China warns against distortion of classic literary, art works

No websites should produce or spread items that distort, mock or defame classic literary and art works, according to a circular released by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) on Thursday.



They should not arbitrarily re-edit, re-dub or re-subtitle the works, as well as radio and television programs and original online audiovisual programs.



The websites must make sure that the trailers belong to real programs, and that they give correct guidance to the public, rather than attract views with vulgar content, according to the SAPPRFT.



The circular asks local authorities to strictly manage re-edited programs, including those uploaded by ordinary citizens, and take down those with problems.



It also asks program producers to examine the qualifications of potential sponsors before accepting bids, and not to work with any institution that presents online programs without a license.

