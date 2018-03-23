Mainland policy opens new door for Taiwan youth: experts

Taiwan academics on Thursday called on youth on the island to take advantage of the opportunities brought by the mainland's latest policy package.



On Feb. 28, the Chinese mainland revealed 31 new measures to boost exchanges and cooperation with Taiwan, covering areas including industry, land use and health care.



Professor Wang Kao-cheng from Tamkang University said the new package opened a new door for young people in Taiwan seeking jobs.



Citing low salaries in Taiwan and equal treatment policies, Wang said that more Taiwan students studying in the mainland would stay there to find jobs or start their own businesses.



The mainland has enough resources to incubate great companies for people from Taiwan, said Hsin-Chang Lu, an associate professor at Taiwan University, adding that it was crucial for them to understand the situation.

