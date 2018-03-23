Russian PM signs decree to create first Arctic Advanced Development Territories

The first Arctic Advanced Development Territories (ADT) will be created in the single-industry town of Onega in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia.



TASS reports on Thursday that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the decree on establishing Onega ADT. It will initially focus on the development of sports and tourism via five investment projects, the implementation of which involves investing over 265 million rubles (about 4.6 million US dollars) and creating more than 90 new jobs in Onega.



Onega ADT project includes the construction of a ski biathlon complex, a family water recreation center, a hotel complex, the creation of an industry of wild plants' processing and marketing, and the launch of a new bottling factory.

