Father pleads guilty to adopted daughter's starvation death

A man in US state of Iowa has pleaded guilty to his role in the starvation death of his 16-year-old adopted daughter, local media reported on Thursday.



The Iowa radio said Joseph Finn, 47, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault while participating in a felony causing serious injury, punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.



These charges are related to the three children who Finn adopted with his ex-wife. The children, Natalie, Jaden and Mikayla, were deprived of adequate food and water between December 1, 2015 and October 25, 2016, while in the custody of their adopted mother, Nicole Finn. Natalie Finn was found dead in October 2016 by starvation.



Although Joseph Finn did not live in the home, the judge said Wednesday that he had periodic opportunities to observe the children's physical condition and would often help his ex-wife with tasks designed to keep the children under her control.



His ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder last December and was sentenced in January to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

