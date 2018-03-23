Eye-catching pictures of China's library go viral in Bangladesh

Pictures of eye-catching Tianjin Binhai Library in China have gone viral on Bangladesh social media since the country's largest cell phone operator Grameenphone shared a post on its Facebook page three days ago.



Norwegian Telenor Group's concern in Bangladesh often shares or uploads exclusive images and videos to its official Facebook page for its millions of fans.



As part of that Grameenphone (GP) on March 19 shared a video clip containing several photos of the library with some basic information about it.



The GP post on Tianjing Binhai Library has apparently generated a great deal of attention in the form of a high number of likes, shares.



It went on to get so far over 559k views, about 2,000 shares, 36,000 likes only at the GP page which reached nearly 14 million people.



GP writes on a picture that the library looks like an eye when viewed through the building's glazed walls.



It has an oval-shaped atrium with a spherical, mirrored auditorium featuring terraced shelves which wind up and around the atrium and continue around the building to the ceiling.



Photos of the Tianjin Binhai Library's floor-to-ceiling book shelves already generated a huge buzz on social media in China and elsewhere in the world.



In Bangladesh, images of the library quickly went viral and it didn't take long for visitors to flock to the Grameenphone page.



China and its achievements were highly praised by the GP fans.



Admiration poured in for the magnificent structure what China has created.



One of the comments reads, "China deserves all praise for such a magnificent achievement. This breathtaking and futuristic Tianjin Library so far I understand is every book lover's dream. Tianjin is now a delight to the eyes of visitors with this colorful library building. Wish I could visit this soon!"



Another comment reads, "Library is the store house of knowledge ....Good to see that."



Following the GP post on its page, the images of the library have appeared many places in Bangladesh, from architecture blogs and news broadcasts to going completely viral on social media over the last couple of days.



The library has a designed capacity to store 1.35 million books, however, it currently only holds around 200,000.



The shelves are printed with digital book images and the room is designed primarily for reading and socialization, with most of the books housed in separate rooms.



The library was jointly designed by Dutch firm MRVDV in collaboration with Tianjin Urban Planning and Design Institute (TUPDI), and opened to the public on Oct. 1 last year.

