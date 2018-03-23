Hubei police extradite fugitive from Spain

A suspect has been returned to China from Spain as part of the campaign against economic fugitives, police in Hubei Province announced on Thursday.



It is the first suspect that Hubei police have brought back from Spain during the Fox Hunt campaign.



According to Hubei police, suspect Li raised through illegal means more than 47 million yuan (7.4 million US dollars) of public funds between November 2010 and January 2015.



The people's procuratorate of Zhongxiang city in Hubei Province approved his arrest on charges of illegal acquisition of public funds in March 2017. Interpol issued a red notice for Li in June 2017.



China requested the extradition of Li via diplomatic channels after the Spanish police apprehended him in July 2017.



Spanish police handed him over to China's "Fox Hunt" team in Spain and he was taken to Hubei Province on Thursday.



The Fox Hunt campaign targets economic crime suspects who have fled overseas.

