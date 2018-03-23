China to regulate service institutions for the disabled

The guideline stipulates that service institutions for the disabled that discriminate against, insult, mistreat or abandon the disabled will have their business licenses revoked. Those whose employees are suspected of crimes will be investigated for criminal responsibility.



The guideline was released to address problems that have emerged from the surging number of institutions for the disabled in recent years, including the lack of management regulation and unclear management responsibility, the ministry said.



The guideline also specifies requirements on internal management of such institutions.

