China 'firmly opposes' US tariffs and would fight 'to the end’

China is "strongly disappointed and firmly opposes" the US plan for imposing tariffs on Chinese imports, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday.



The statement said China will fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with "all necessary measures."



US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars of imports from China, following a Section 301 investigation under the US Trade Act.



The embassy said China is confident and capable of facing any challenge and will not recoil from a trade war.



"We urged the US to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-US trade relations in danger," the statement said.

