China 'firmly opposes' US tariffs and would fight 'to the end’

Source:CGTN Published: 2018/3/23 8:55:48
China is "strongly disappointed and firmly opposes" the US plan for imposing tariffs on Chinese imports, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Friday.
The statement said China will fight to the end to defend its own legitimate interests with "all necessary measures."
US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars of imports from China, following a Section 301 investigation under the US Trade Act.
The embassy said China is confident and capable of facing any challenge and will not recoil from a trade war.
"We urged the US to cease and desist, make cautious decisions, and avoid placing China-US trade relations in danger," the statement said.