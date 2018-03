People take photos of the blooming sakura in Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Suren)

People have fun in the field of tulips in Lianxi District of Jiujiang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Guolin)

People enjoy the view of apricot blossoms in Dangshan County, east China's Anhui Province, March 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Cui Meng)