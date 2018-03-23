Crocodiles in Zapata Swamp National Park, Cuba

Image taken on March 9, 2018 shows a man holding a small crocodile in the Crocodiles Breeder of the Zapata Swamp, in Matanzas province, Cuba. The largest and best conserved wetland in the Caribbean is known as the Zapata Swamp National Park in Cuba. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

Image taken on March 9, 2018 shows crocodiles in the Crocodiles Breeder of the Zapata Swamp, in Matanzas province, Cuba. The largest and best conserved wetland in the Caribbean is known as the Zapata Swamp National Park in Cuba. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

Image taken on March 9, 2018 shows a worker feeding crocodiles in the Crocodiles Breeder of the Zapata Swamp, in Matanzas province, Cuba. The largest and best conserved wetland in the Caribbean is known as the Zapata Swamp National Park in Cuba. (Xinhua/Joaquin Hernandez)

