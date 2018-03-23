A shares slump, while soybean shares soar

Chinese stock market plunged shortly after opening on Friday, following an escalating trade war initiated by the US.



The Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 2.78 percent, the Shenzhen Component Index dived by 3.37 percent and China's NASDAQ-style board, ChiNext, plunged by 3.6 percent.



But soybean shares in Harbin High Tech Co surged to the daily limit of 10 percent for the second straight day. Beidahuang Group share prices rose nearly 5 percent.



A report from Sinolink Securities said that A-share market is under pressure in the short term with the rise of the risk aversion, but its medium and long-term trend remains steady.



"Not only Chinese companies, but more US companies will be shocked by the Sino-US trade war… which is reflected by the US share plunge," ifeng.com reported on Friday, citing Sinolink Securities.



The Dow Jones plunged nearly 800 points on Thursday during a chaotic trading day, with major companies with close business ties with China, like Caterpillar, Boeing and 3M, lagging behind.



"The Sino-US trade war will directly impact global economic growth anticipation and harm global bulk commodity price," said the report. It notes that even if the US wants to use these high tariffs to increase jobs, historically high tariffs deepen economic depression instead.



Global Times





