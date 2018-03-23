Hong Kong stocks drop over 3 pct

Tracking losses on Wall Street overnight, Hong Kong stocks opened lower at 29,930.23 on Friday, falling more than 3 percent.



Market sentiment was affected amid the fear of a global trade war outbreak. US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars worth of imports from China.



The Chinese Embassy to the United States said Thursday that it is strongly disappointed and firmly opposes the unilateral trade protectionist action by the Trump administration against Chinese imports.



In the morning session, heavyweight HSBC dropped more than 2 percent, Tencent plunged more than 5 percent.

