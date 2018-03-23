Chinese envoy urges efforts to boost Africa's capacity in maintaining peace, security

The Chinese permanent representative to the United Nations on Thursday urged the international community to help Africa enhance its capacity in maintaining peace and security.



Ma Zhaoxu made the appeal at an open meeting of the Security Council on peace and security in Africa: Lake Chad region.



He asked the international community to support Africa's counter-terrorism efforts.



The United Nations and the international community should provide targeted assistance in terms of technology, training, equipment, logistics and finance, on the basis of respect for the sovereignty and will of the parties concerned, he told the Security Council.



He also asked the international community to address the root causes of conflict in Africa, calling for efforts to help promote socioeconomic development in African countries, including those in the Lake Chad region, to eliminate the breeding ground of conflict and extremism.



He stressed the importance of giving full play to the role of regional and subregional organizations in conflict prevention, crisis management and post-conflict reconstruction.



He pledged China's continued support for Africa.

