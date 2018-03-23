Collision between truck, passenger vehicle kills 10 in northern India

At least 10 people were killed and six others injured Friday after a goods truck hit a passenger vehicle in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.



The accident took place in Pratapgarh district, about 165 km southeast of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.



"Today a speeding goods truck hit a tempo traveller carrying devotees in Pratapgarh district killing 10 people and injuring six others," a police official said. "The injured were admitted at the nearest medical facility."



Reports said the passenger vehicle was carrying 18 people mostly Hindu devotees from Jaunpur district.



The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has announced a compensation of 3,075 US dollars to each family that has lost member in the accident, besides 750 US dollars for the injured.



Police have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain reason behind the accident.

