China will fight to the end in any trade war: Foreign Ministry

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday reaffirmed its position on recent US trade moves, saying that China will fight to the end in any trade war.



Hua Chunying said at a daily news briefing that China urges the United States to make rational and prudent decisions.



Despite strong warnings from business groups and trade experts, US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars of imports from China and restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States.



Meanwhile, a White House trade adviser told reporters that retaliation could be difficult for China.



In response, Hua said these remarks misjudged the situation, underestimated China's determination and capability to safeguard its legitimate interests, and underestimated the price the United States would have to pay for its arbitrary actions.

