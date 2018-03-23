China welcomes Maldives ending its state of emergency

China on Friday welcomed the Maldives ending its state of emergency, and restoring the normal social order.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a routine news briefing after Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen on Thursday lifted the state of emergency after a period of 45 days.



"China believes that the Maldivian government and political parties have the wisdom and ability to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations to jointly maintain the political stability and social harmony of the Maldives," Hua said.

