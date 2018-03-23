Trump names advisor

US President Donald Trump on Thursday named John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN known for his hard-line stance advocating the use of military force against North Korea
and Iran, as his new national security advisor.
"I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor," Trump tweeted.
China said on Friday the appointment of John Bolton was the affair of the US administration, but it does not change the importance of China-US ties.
"We hope that the US is on the same direction with China, to keep a stable and healthy development of China-US relations," Hua Chunying, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters.